Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 36,694,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,779. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.