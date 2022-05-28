IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Up 82.1% in May

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
IRCP opened at $2.50 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.
