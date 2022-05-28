iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brightworth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

