iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter.

HEWG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 9,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

