iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

XT stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

