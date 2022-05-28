iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 46.3% in May

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

COMT stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

