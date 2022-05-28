iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
