iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

