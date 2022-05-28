iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the April 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

