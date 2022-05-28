iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 75,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,854. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $94.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

