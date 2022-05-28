iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ENZL stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $65.01.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.