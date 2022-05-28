iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 116,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

