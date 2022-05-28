IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.