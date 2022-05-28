ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.45 Million

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to report $718.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $707.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. ITT posted sales of $691.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ITT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $72.99 on Friday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

