IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 232,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,549. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $58.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

