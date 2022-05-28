J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.25 ($12.66).

Several analysts have recently commented on JDW shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.01) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,756.64). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,209 shares of company stock valued at $884,470 in the last quarter.

JDW stock opened at GBX 746.50 ($9.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 746.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 836.95. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 682.60 ($8.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,364 ($17.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The firm has a market cap of £961.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.06.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

