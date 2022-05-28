Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $159,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

