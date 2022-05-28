Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$41.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02.

Several research firms recently commented on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

