Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

