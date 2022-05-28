Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

JCTCF opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

