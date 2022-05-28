John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
