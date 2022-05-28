John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.