Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JSDA stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. 329,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

