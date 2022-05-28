Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

JMIA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. 5,034,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,067. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $33.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

