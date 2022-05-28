Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.