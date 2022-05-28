Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Down 46.1% in May

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JUPW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 78,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,420. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

