Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,642,000 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the April 30th total of 3,717,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.