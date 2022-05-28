Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KAVL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 520,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,919. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.
