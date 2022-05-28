Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 1,643,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,106.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of KSANF opened at $12.22 on Friday. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

