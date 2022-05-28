Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “
KZIA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.28.
About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
