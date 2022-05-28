KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.77.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

