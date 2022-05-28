KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KDDIY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.03. KDDI has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDDIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KDDI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

