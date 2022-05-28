Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

