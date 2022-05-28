Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $7.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.