Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 63.7% in May

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the April 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.75. 3,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099. Keyence has a 12-month low of $370.96 and a 12-month high of $711.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.95 and a 200-day moving average of $512.73.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

