Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average is $168.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

