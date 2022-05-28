Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in May

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 754,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,564.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut Kikkoman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of KIKOF stock remained flat at $$56.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $81.00.
Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.
