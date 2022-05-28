Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.