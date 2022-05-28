Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $61.96. 546,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

