Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 1,178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.1 days.

Shares of KSFTF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

Kingsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.