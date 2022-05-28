Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 1,178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.1 days.
Shares of KSFTF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.64.
Kingsoft Company Profile
