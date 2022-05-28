Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the April 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile
