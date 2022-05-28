Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the April 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

