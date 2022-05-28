Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of NSKFF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 462. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

