KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS KUKAY opened at $87.50 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $809.67 million for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

