Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.