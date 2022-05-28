Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 78.1% in May

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.93.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

