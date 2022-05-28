L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 499,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110,808 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCAA stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

