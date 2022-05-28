Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LIF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LIF traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.60. The company had a trading volume of 162,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$28.28 and a 52-week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6242521 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 92.69%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

