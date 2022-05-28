Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Latham Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
