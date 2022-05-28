Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Latham Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM opened at $9.17 on Friday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.