Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million.

LB stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.25. 76,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,157. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.17. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

