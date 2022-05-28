Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

