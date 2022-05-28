LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $214,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,158 shares of company stock worth $133,876. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LCNB by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

