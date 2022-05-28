Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of LEGN stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 381,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,230. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.10. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.